Snooze Button strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Snooze Button strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
p........l
April 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Dizzy
A sharp and pleasantly bitter smell, very introspective heady high, crumbles nicely and is velvety in the fingers. I feel completely at peace and like a childhood version of myself.
m........8
June 30, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
very calming, taste great, hits really smooth too definitely would recommend at least giving a try