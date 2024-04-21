Snooze Button
Snooze Button effects are mostly calming.
Snooze Button is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Snooze Button is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Snooze Button features Myrcene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Snooze Buttons effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Snooze Button, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Snooze Button strain effects
Snooze Button strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
