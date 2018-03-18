ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Snow Goddess reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Snow Goddess.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Inkyy88
Member since 2019
definitely really Stoney
Avatar for x1Prince
Member since 2019
The perfect strain!
ArousedGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for amazonacapoeira
Member since 2017
This is the BEST strain I have ever had. It makes me feel like I am floating on a cloud of pure bliss. I love stretching, working out, and doing yoga while using it. I have a few chronic autoimmune illnesses that leave my joints stiff and my whole body in terrible pain 24/7, but snow goddess makes m...
ArousedEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Koopday
Member since 2017
Faded, heady and not sleepy or lazy.. just feel good and truly “high”. People may be sleeping on this one... recommendation: Don’t sleep on Snow Goddess.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Dragrat
Member since 2018
very very smooth and taste pretty good too. Get that great tingle as it sets in. lightens my mood and does amazing with my anxiety! love it
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for IrisDoll
Member since 2017
This is one of my favorite strains. It’s very relaxing but also makes you incredibly aroused.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative