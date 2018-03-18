Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is the BEST strain I have ever had. It makes me feel like I am floating on a cloud of pure bliss. I love stretching, working out, and doing yoga while using it. I have a few chronic autoimmune illnesses that leave my joints stiff and my whole body in terrible pain 24/7, but snow goddess makes m...