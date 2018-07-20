We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
from the back of your head down to my toes I feel relaxation. a warm blanket of peace with euphoria and mellow body high. great for PTSD and depression to lift you out of the moment and centered in to who you truly are. great citrus and tropical flavor along with green apple pie as temps vape hig...
Tried this in Spain at a club, immediately fell in love with it. The smell and the taste are off the scale good, so when home a pal grew some which I am using as we speak in my Tommy Chong jellyfish bong. It’s a nice smooth high and I feel pretty focused. 💚👌
Excellent strain. A citrusy and slightly earthy aroma that spreads over a large space.
The effect is mental relaxation with body stimulation. A little creativity and concentration.
It is not that difficult to grow and has an average yield.
It didn't seem to have such a high THC content.
I am from Europe, Austria, and I first got this strain when a friend of mine did home growing for the first time, and he only had 2 plants, yet he gave all his heart and soul into growing these plants to giant plants with buds completely covered with trichomes. When I smoked it for the first time it...