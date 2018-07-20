ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Somango reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Somango.

Effects

99 people reported 639 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 49%
Focused 35%
Uplifted 26%
Sleepy 25%
Stress 31%
Insomnia 26%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

135

Avatar for julianaoliv
Member since 2020
in the beginning i felt a feeling of euphoria and hapinees that was really amazing, but after i felt so much sleepy and relaxed for me it's one of the best weed flowers
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for danksithzaq
Member since 2016
from the back of your head down to my toes I feel relaxation. a warm blanket of peace with euphoria and mellow body high. great for PTSD and depression to lift you out of the moment and centered in to who you truly are. great citrus and tropical flavor along with green apple pie as temps vape hig...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Druiddev
Member since 2020
Amazing! Helped me with my depression and major agoraphobia.
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
WOW! No other strain tastes &amp; smells more like actual Mango. Love it! Nice Indica, chill bodyhigh. Good for eating.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of Somango
Avatar for rojon34
Member since 2017
Tried this in Spain at a club, immediately fell in love with it. The smell and the taste are off the scale good, so when home a pal grew some which I am using as we speak in my Tommy Chong jellyfish bong. It’s a nice smooth high and I feel pretty focused. 💚👌
FocusedHappy
Avatar for DouglasCastilho
Member since 2020
Excellent strain. A citrusy and slightly earthy aroma that spreads over a large space. The effect is mental relaxation with body stimulation. A little creativity and concentration. It is not that difficult to grow and has an average yield. It didn't seem to have such a high THC content.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Niggo31
Member since 2020
I am from Europe, Austria, and I first got this strain when a friend of mine did home growing for the first time, and he only had 2 plants, yet he gave all his heart and soul into growing these plants to giant plants with buds completely covered with trichomes. When I smoked it for the first time it...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for rota16
Member since 2019
i feel kinda weird. i cannot describe my moods or my thoughts right after smoke that thing.
CreativeHungryRelaxed