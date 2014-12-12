We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
One of the best sativas I've ever had. The bud has a very pungent, citrusy odor and is very dense with lots of crystals. Has a very nice kick and taste to it, notes of citrus and evergreen come to mind.
The very tight and compact looking buds of Sonoma Coma resemble an indica and kind of reminds me of Master Kush (in apearance only). Flower grinds up almost yellow/bright green and the smell is pine. I enjoyed the uplifting effects as much as the come down, it's a great hybrid.