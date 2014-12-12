ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sonoma Coma reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sonoma Coma.

Effects

18 people reported 148 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 44%
Uplifted 44%
Energetic 38%
Depression 44%
Anxiety 44%
Stress 38%
Pain 33%
Fatigue 22%
Dry mouth 55%
Dry eyes 27%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 11%
Headache 5%

Reviews

27

Sagittarius_lover
Member since 2019
awesome weed, one of my top favorites.
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Duffman1984
Member since 2018
It was started in Sonoma, California in the early 90’s by two brothers
feelings
mysticportals
Member since 2018
I love the creative energy that I’ve been feeling and the spurts of actually doing something. I am very hungry though lol. But also I’m making art in my room and I’m thinking a bit more complexly.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Hookakat1
Member since 2013
Very nice effects for a Sativa dominant strain. It doesn't drain your energy but it also gives a complex head high. A very nice combo high.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Shadowforcenick
Member since 2015
I definitely tasted that sour lemon terp, tasty.
feelings
Creative
thchunter
Member since 2017
One of the best sativas I've ever had. The bud has a very pungent, citrusy odor and is very dense with lots of crystals. Has a very nice kick and taste to it, notes of citrus and evergreen come to mind.
feelings
borbs420
Member since 2015
it's perfect for doing stuff but be ready for the smack in the face of relaxation
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
VanIslandCannabis
Member since 2016
The very tight and compact looking buds of Sonoma Coma resemble an indica and kind of reminds me of Master Kush (in apearance only). Flower grinds up almost yellow/bright green and the smell is pine. I enjoyed the uplifting effects as much as the come down, it's a great hybrid.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy