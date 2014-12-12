ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sonoma Coma sprouted in Sonoma County, California and presents itself with tight, electric green buds which produce a thick coat of trichomes that sparkle in the sunlight. Contrary to what the name implies, Sonoma Coma is actually an energetic, uplifting sativa. The genetics remain a closely guarded recipe but are impressive enough to claim the prize for 1st Place Sativa at the 2012 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. A complex mixture of sweet tropical fruits and spiced, woody undertones combine to give Sonoma Coma its distinct aroma. The flavor maintains the aroma’s complex characteristics but provides a smooth mellow finish. True to its sativa heritage, Sonoma Coma produces an energetic invasion of heady effects that produce bursts of creativity and euphoria. This strain is also known to induce a case of the munchies, so it makes a great remedy to a diminished appetite.

18 people reported 148 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 44%
Uplifted 44%
Energetic 38%
Depression 44%
Anxiety 44%
Stress 38%
Pain 33%
Fatigue 22%
Dry mouth 55%
Dry eyes 27%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 11%
Headache 5%

I got this on my 1st trip to CannaCulture and had to try it since I've never seen it in SF and it won awards. The flower itself is very dense and looks good. Green with lots of light crystals and orange hairs. The smell is subtlety sour. Not as sour as others like Lamb's Bread, but still very good t...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
Very laid back high, extremely tired coming down.
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHungryRelaxed
I love the creative energy that I’ve been feeling and the spurts of actually doing something. I am very hungry though lol. But also I’m making art in my room and I’m thinking a bit more complexly.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
I use this one in the CO2 vapor and it's amazing for sleep. or watching a movie. you'll be good the rest of the night. recommend trying it.
RelaxedSleepy
Very strong sativa dominant hybrid. Very heavy sativa feeling. Lots of laughter, euphoria. Yet indica heaviness delayed sensation. Not super functional but a strain for when you can let go and fuck around. Super dank, won LA cannabis cup. Only need a few puffs and your done on this one.
EuphoricGigglyUplifted
