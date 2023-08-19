Sonoran Toad is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Cookies and Runtz. This strain is a delectable treat, with a creamy smoke and fruity terpene profile that has hints of citrus and berries. Sonoran Toad is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a euphoric and uplifting experience. Leafly customers tell us Sonoran Toad effects include euphoric, uplifting, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sonoran Toad when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Tyson 2.0, Sonoran Toad features flavors like sweet, citrus and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Sonoran Toad typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for any time of the day, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a happy mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sonoran Toad, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.