Sour Ape reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Ape.

Avatar for gangagal
Member since 2012
Super strong grape flavor with purple bud. Almost too beautiful to smoke when grown with the TLC this strain deserves. Perfect for a chill snow day binge watching Netflix.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bittbitch
Member since 2016
really strong indica, tastes great
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Starting off stressed and in bad back pain. Now after a nice dab... instant body relaxation and mind. Still the stresses are here but fading away quick. What a great strain. Boom smooth dab and medicating. Properly medicated mind and body just enough to not hold you back from activities .
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Geno89
Member since 2017
Some straight fire definitely a relaxer when you at home relaxing watching tv 1 of them type moods
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for bittbitch
Member since 2016
does not make me energetic at all though
Relaxed
Avatar for Kc88
Member since 2016
Definitely a upper. Makes you feel happy and giggly. Like a lot
EnergeticGigglyHappy