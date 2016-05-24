ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Ape
  • Leafly flower of Sour Ape

Indica

Sour Ape

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

Sour Ape

Another finely crafted strain by Colorado growers at Joseph Arthur Botanicals, Sour Ape is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid cross between the legendary Sour Diesel and Grape Ape. With fast-acting, long-lasting cerebral effects, Sour Ape is very popular among medical patients. Hints of purple peek through from under a heavy blanket of crystal resin, and its aroma is just as enticing. Sweet fruity flavors soured by pungent diesel notes introduce Sour Ape’s potently uplifting effects.

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for gangagal
Member since 2012
Super strong grape flavor with purple bud. Almost too beautiful to smoke when grown with the TLC this strain deserves. Perfect for a chill snow day binge watching Netflix.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bittbitch
Member since 2016
does not make me energetic at all though
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for jeffderbs
Member since 2016
this strain tastes so awesome and get you super high would buy again for sure
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Starting off stressed and in bad back pain. Now after a nice dab... instant body relaxation and mind. Still the stresses are here but fading away quick. What a great strain. Boom smooth dab and medicating. Properly medicated mind and body just enough to not hold you back from activities .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Kc88
Member since 2016
Definitely a upper. Makes you feel happy and giggly. Like a lot
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More popularLeafly flower for Crockett’s Dog
Crockett’s Dog
Leafly flower for Granola Funk
Granola Funk
More CBGLeafly flower for Pink Cookies
Pink Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Kryptonite
Kryptonite
More popularLeafly flower for Tangie Dream
Tangie Dream
More popularLeafly flower for Blue Frost
Blue Frost
More popularLeafly flower for Ancient OG
Ancient OG
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Ape

Photos

User uploaded image of Sour ApeUser uploaded image of Sour ApeUser uploaded image of Sour ApeUser uploaded image of Sour ApeUser uploaded image of Sour Ape
more
photos