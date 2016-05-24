Another finely crafted strain by Colorado growers at Joseph Arthur Botanicals, Sour Ape is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid cross between the legendary Sour Diesel and Grape Ape. With fast-acting, long-lasting cerebral effects, Sour Ape is very popular among medical patients. Hints of purple peek through from under a heavy blanket of crystal resin, and its aroma is just as enticing. Sweet fruity flavors soured by pungent diesel notes introduce Sour Ape’s potently uplifting effects.
