Sour Blue Sunrise is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Sunset Sherbet x Sour Tangie, bred by Tahoe-based breeder Ross Miller. Sour Blue Sunrise boasts 22% THC and nearly a rainbow of buds, with green and purple leaves blended with near-blue accents, orange hairs, and yellow trichomes. It tastes like blueberry pie, with blueberry, vanilla, and sour notes enhanced by an underlying diesel twist. Ideal for dynamic activities, this strain curbs the nerves while keeping spirits high. It grows best with indoor setups and stays resilient through vegetation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Blue Sunrise, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.