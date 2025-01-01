Sour Blue Sunrise
Sour Blue Sunrise effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Blue Sunrise potency is higher THC than average.
Sour Blue Sunrise is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Sunset Sherbet x Sour Tangie, bred by Tahoe-based breeder Ross Miller. Sour Blue Sunrise boasts 22% THC and nearly a rainbow of buds, with green and purple leaves blended with near-blue accents, orange hairs, and yellow trichomes. It tastes like blueberry pie, with blueberry, vanilla, and sour notes enhanced by an underlying diesel twist. Ideal for dynamic activities, this strain curbs the nerves while keeping spirits high. It grows best with indoor setups and stays resilient through vegetation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Blue Sunrise, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Blue Sunrise strain effects
Sour Blue Sunrise strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
