ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Breath
  4. Reviews

Sour Breath reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Breath.

Reviews

17

Avatar for Gcadz
Member since 2019
Good intense head high but fades quickly. Super dank so use a fan. Nice stick for rolling.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for enTRipeR
Member since 2019
Good Sativa for ADHD
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for MileHigher113
Member since 2019
Vaped four healthy hits. It's a shwag type of high tbh. It feels like a ditching school with your crew and puffing in a 96' accord high feeling. Too f'ing old for that, now get off my lawn...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Teddy_Bare
Member since 2019
Super stinky. That will be your likely first impression, as you will probably smell it well before you see it. Its very pungent, yet not unpleasant, with strong woody and earthen notes, all layered with a noticeably sour finish. My sack was all smaller, yet very dense, multi-colored buds that are c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Sour Breath
Avatar for Neherenia
Member since 2019
Creative yet a little anxious and a lot of over thinking for me. :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Sean1982
Member since 2015
Light and fluffy buds, smells like sour candy and really sweet. The high is weird it’s like nothing at all until you’re almost done the joint and then without you even noticing the transition, you go from stone-cold sober to a clear but strong high. The psychological effects: uplifted, happy, euphor...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for calitorrez
Member since 2018
Party weed with energética and fun high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ragnampizer
Member since 2015
I love this strain, super sour taste classic sativa high. Five star
Read full review
Reported
feelings