Sour Cheese is a happy hybrid strain that is great for getting social and creative. This cross of Cheese and Sour Diesel (or possibly Strawberry Diesel) leaves many feeling ready to make art, listen to music, or get philosophical with friends. These plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks, grow well indoors and out, and tend to produce high yields.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects