Hybrid

Sour Cheese

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 123 reviews

Sour Cheese

Sour Cheese is a happy hybrid strain that is great for getting social and creative. This cross of Cheese and Sour Diesel (or possibly Strawberry Diesel) leaves many feeling ready to make art, listen to music, or get philosophical with friends. These plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks, grow well indoors and out, and tend to produce high yields.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

686 reported effects from 77 people
Happy 66%
Euphoric 61%
Uplifted 55%
Creative 51%
Relaxed 50%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 22%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%

Reviews

123

Avatar for Neemix
Member since 2014
I've had the pleasure of tasting some very yummy Sour Cheese from Green Health Cooperative in Seattle, WA. So yummy in fact that after trying it I had to return and get some more. When you open the jar and take a whiff you are greeted with a splash of pungent sour that quickly turns into a smoot...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for VJvalvenus420
Member since 2015
Im smoking a J right now, I can see where the diesel taste comes in. it has a slight heady high to it. my body feels great. I have back issues and my lower back feels numb right now. the bud feels compact and nice n tight nugs, the color looks great too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Xallium
Member since 2014
This is amazing. Definitely one of those strains that makes you remember it. My experience was life-changing. I was focused, didn't get too hungry, and felt like I could do anything. My boyfriend and I had a very deep emotional talk and we feel as though we are on a new level of understanding each o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Nice! Puts you in a terrific mood. It's strange but I keep going back and forth between super sharp focus and forgetting.....Oh well. It's a fun strain. I'm finding that any strain that has sour diesel in it's genetics is my kind of weed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Love this strain after work. Relaxing and uplifting. Makes everything more interesting.....You'll be smiling, for sure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Cheese

Photos

