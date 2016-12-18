ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Sour Haze

Sour Haze

What people usually notice first about this strain is it’s strong sour smell and equally citrusy taste—it might just be enough to make you pucker. A cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown Haze strain, Sour Haze is a natural favorite for fans of other Haze hybrids and a good choice for anyone looking for flavor. The crystal-coated flowers are potent, but this sativa heavy high keeps users feeling focused and alert.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

42 reported effects from 48 people
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 14%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 6%

Reviews

69

Avatar for Celathian
Member since 2014
I was told this was a good strain to smoke before going to the gym, and I have to agree. I had he best ever shoulder workout after smoking this. In between sets I would watch TV and would giggle at sports stars and America's Funniest Home Videos. I was really easily able to target my deltoids, an...
FocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for philosophin
Member since 2014
This shit's amazing...it rivals Alaskan Thunderfuck in awesomeness and potency, minus the exhaustion that sets in after a serious ATF sesh. The smell of the smoke is STRONG and, to my nose, kinda like a cat / skunk piss combo, so I would suggest vaping if you are paranoid about smells traveling.
EnergeticHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
• With two sativa power parents, it's certainly not unforeseen they produced a 💣child prodigy! ..tho I AM surprised so many have described the high as relaxing. (I'd def say it's more adderral than xanax! 😉) The very-pungent, harsh flavor +smoke may turnoff some newbies but🔥euphoric-reward surel...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for MsCannaGeek
Member since 2016
I suffer from acute and chronic pain : past history of GI cancer , Sugical intervention , spinal stenosis, and PTSD , GAD and anorexia nervosa (no fancy acronym for that) for these I medicate for. Currently my doctors are unable to control the nerves (including pain) in my lower back, which is real...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
I was very excited to come across this. Ive had Super Sour Diesel and Super Silver Sour Haze. This may have been better. The buds wreeked of sour amonia and kerosene, and looked dark due to the amber trichs covering the thick purple and forest green nodes. The first hit floored me, it was the strong...
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Haze
Sour Diesel
Sour Haze

Photos

User uploaded image of Sour HazeUser uploaded image of Sour HazeUser uploaded image of Sour HazeUser uploaded image of Sour HazeUser uploaded image of Sour HazeUser uploaded image of Sour HazeUser uploaded image of Sour Haze
