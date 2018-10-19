ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 98 reviews

Sour Lemon OG

aka Sour Lemon

Sour Lemon OG

Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Sour Lemon OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between California Sour and Lemon OG. This 65% sativa strain is named after its aromatic sour smell with recognizable notes of lemon, lime, and apple. Sour Lemon OG elevates the mind and body simultaneously, making this a good go-to strain for social events or a busy day. During its vegetative cycle, Sour Lemon OG develops rapidly and robustly before its 74 day flowering period.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Happy 57%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 40%
Energetic 39%
Depression 29%
Stress 28%
Headaches 18%
Pain 18%
Anxiety 18%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

Avatar for somniumtextrix
Member since 2014
Smoked this with my Nana and great Uncle Pete while on winter vacation. Very nice stuff. Got me high pretty quickly and I didn't really feel any negatives. 8/10 would recommend. Good with helping aches and pains and soreness. Made me forget how much my back hurt from sleeping on an air mattress. It ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jimmy_johns_lover
Member since 2015
Oh. My. God. Got a half O from a friend and I rolled up three proper fatties, and in the fattest of the 3, I put probably about half a gram of kief from the last 3 months I've saved up. Gotta tell ya, this is some quality shit. Great strain, heaviness in back of eyes, euphoric body and head high. ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MS_Girl
Member since 2013
This is an aromatic blend that has notes of cedar, lemon and apple ... a really wonderful taste through my Davinci Ascent (typically use a Volcano but the Ascent is easy and portable). The vapor at 350 degrees is hardly discernable ... but don't be fooled, the high rises quickly and for me, a sm...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ac1
Member since 2014
Taste like candy and it is very smooth
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Inu420
Member since 2016
Light sweet high. I feel like I can focus on anything! FUCK RITALIN- LEMON OG!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
California Sour
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon OG Kush
parent
Strain
Sour Lemon OG

