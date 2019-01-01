Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Lifesavers is a cross between Lifesaver and Sour Bubble. Its flavor and smell are similar to Sour Bubble—sweet and fruity with diesel undertones. The potency of Sour Bubble adds to the effects of Lifesaver, making Sour Lifesavers for anyone looking to manage pain.