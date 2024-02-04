Sour Melon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Melon.
Sour Melon strain effects
Sour Melon strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sour Melon reviews
b........3
February 4, 2024
Focused
Happy
Sleepy
took bongs rips with it and it was pretty gas im watching sponge bob and eating icecream straight chillin so i recommend this strain.
k........s
October 23, 2025
Creative
Relaxed
Currently smoking this strain while listening to tunes. Nice high/buzz. Highly recommend 💙🫶🏿
d........8
February 1, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Ripped the hell out of a pen with this strain and the flavor was insane.🤤