Sour Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour D and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sour Melon is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Karma Genetics, the average price of Sour Melon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sour Melon’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Melon, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.