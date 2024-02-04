Sour Melon
aka Sour Watermelon
Sour Melon effects are mostly calming.
Sour Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour D and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sour Melon is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Karma Genetics, the average price of Sour Melon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sour Melon’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Melon, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sour Melon strain effects
Sour Melon strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
