  3. Sour Urkle
Sour Urkle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Urkle.

Effects

34 people reported 284 effects
Relaxed 79%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 55%
Hungry 44%
Creative 38%
Pain 41%
Depression 38%
Stress 35%
Fatigue 20%
Inflammation 17%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

59

Avatar for Ameena81
Member since 2020
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for jmjohnson1973
Member since 2016
Love this strain. The undertones of the sour diesel mixed with the strong indica effects of the purple urkle really makes for a enjoyable all over body high.
Avatar for Nizz11
Member since 2018
Good taste, relaxing but not like couch mode. It hits nice and burns well in the bowl. But also was great in a wrap. Good solid bud.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Ninjapanda80
Member since 2016
Very nice happy high. Able to fully function while using and doesn’t leave me sleepy afterwards. I’m not really a diesel fan so I don’t really like the flavor, but I don’t mind it.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for horselover909
Member since 2018
Minimal munchies, high levels of euphoria
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for carterkush092
Member since 2015
Amazing looking strain! Light green with hints of purple sprouting up through each bud; long orange hairs looking like Ron Weasley, with crystals covering each night like you’re gazing at a night sky full of stars. Delicious berry taste, a top tier in my opinion if you like fruity tasting strains. S...
Avatar for t8_xo
Member since 2018
i had this strain when i started up smoking again and i was gone for a couple days. sure i smoked over five moderate sized bowls, but i really liked it. i would do this again. it gave my mind such a rush that i feel like i probably exploded. the long-lasting effects, however, did not agree with me. ...
EnergeticEuphoricTalkativeTingly
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Good late night strain that tastes like grapes and soil. From the soil in WA has a cut that’s what’s up. My eyes are bone dry. Mind and body couch locked. Good happy heavy vibe.
