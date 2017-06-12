We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Amazing looking strain! Light green with hints of purple sprouting up through each bud; long orange hairs looking like Ron Weasley, with crystals covering each night like you’re gazing at a night sky full of stars. Delicious berry taste, a top tier in my opinion if you like fruity tasting strains. S...
i had this strain when i started up smoking again and i was gone for a couple days. sure i smoked over five moderate sized bowls, but i really liked it. i would do this again. it gave my mind such a rush that i feel like i probably exploded. the long-lasting effects, however, did not agree with me. ...