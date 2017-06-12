ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 59 reviews

Sour Urkle

aka Sour Purple Urkle

Sour Urkle

Sour Urkle is a hybrid cannabis strain that unites Sour Diesel and Purple Urkle, whose opposing sativa and indica genetics meet in a balanced and flavorful fusion. Hints of berry fight through the dominant skunky diesel smell of Sour Urkle, creating a complex aroma that will have you fighting your friends for the first taste. Its dense, rounded buds are caked in crystal-tipped trichomes that try their best to hide Sour Urkle’s deep purple coloration to no avail.

Effects

34 people reported 284 effects
Relaxed 79%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 55%
Hungry 44%
Creative 38%
Pain 41%
Depression 38%
Stress 35%
Fatigue 20%
Inflammation 17%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

Avatar for BunnyBear420
Member since 2015
One of the most flavorful hybrids i have tried so far and i have had my fair share of hybrids. Nice relaxing body high, easy head high, but effects last only about 30 minutes or so for the veteran user. I would recommend for beginners.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for slackvana
Member since 2017
hybrid (felt more like a sativa dominate to me): Indica - nice body high. Sativa - anxiety and a mind that won't quit. Not always a bad thing, but no good for my dreams.
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for Omen
Member since 2014
Works great for my bad knees and carpal tunnel syndrome.
RelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ThisOneTimeAtUmass
Member since 2016
Surprisingly potent hybrid. Time loss is likely. Really solid head and body highs with trailers at higher doses. No fatigue and not racey, may be the best balanced strain I've tried. The aroma and flavor is an odd but decent mix of grape and diesel with earthy floral notes. Some reviewers report sho...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for azmiked
Member since 2015
As a veteran smoker and a fan of pure strains, this hybrid was very pleasing. Substituting this for a sativa did not disappoint as it has most the characteristics desired. From the pipe I got good and high, feelin' groovy and able to function normally. A few rips from the bong and it's another story...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Urkle

