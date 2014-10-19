Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This Strain left me, Giggling, Thinking about life, on my couch for a couple hours, A very uplifting experience. A very sweet, and fruity taste. Hits very fast, and hard. A very good high all-around. Would buy again if I had the chance.