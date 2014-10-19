ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. South Central LA
  4. Reviews

South Central LA reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain South Central LA.

Reviews

4

Avatar for CedmanJS
Member since 2017
One of my favorite strains and extremely cerebral and relaxing. 5 start quality strain for sure
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Itsovas
Member since 2016
This Strain left me, Giggling, Thinking about life, on my couch for a couple hours, A very uplifting experience. A very sweet, and fruity taste. Hits very fast, and hard. A very good high all-around. Would buy again if I had the chance.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for HashtagFire
Member since 2014
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of South Central LA