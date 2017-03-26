ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Space Dawg’s sticky buds are known for their delicious flavor and potent indica punch that will have pain (and maybe mental focus) gone in no time. THC levels in this strain have tested at 18-19%, so it might take users on a trip that’s better reserved for night time. TGA Subcool Seeds created this strain by breeding Super Snow Dog with Space Queen. These plants are resilient growers and usually flower within 8 weeks. Space Dawg has a strong skunky smell that is toned down with grapey bubble gum notes. The flavor is just like fruit candy with the right amount of lemony sourness.

Effects

88 reported effects from 35 people

    Reviews

    49

    Space Dawg was a strain I picked up because my Bud-tender recommended it to me. I asked for something that would put me to sleep and reduce pain and that's exactly what it did. The smell is very strong. The kind of bud that as soon as you open the jar the room reaks. Fuelly smell with a sweet taste....
    EuphoricFocusedSleepy
    If you really wanna relax, take a "ME" day, or just fall back into the REM sleep statis...choose Space Dawg. 1-2 bowls will knock you rite back to sleep, if you smoke a blunt, I suggest not driving. Space Dawg has got to be one of my favorite flowers, next to Cherry Pie in Indica's, to all you reade...
    RelaxedSleepy
    Heavily crystal laden and pretty potent, this strain is an excellent choice of nighttime medicine. Just smoked a bowl and it's incredibly smooth, buzz isn't too heavy and on exhale you get the fruity/skunky notes... very tasty
    ArousedEuphoricHungryUplifted
    This is some forreal bomb ars indica! I was contemplating purchasing this strain just because of the name, but good googooly moogooly this strain is Juiceeeeee, ha ha. On a serious note, I suffer from neck pain and left shoulder pain from a bad muscle strain playing Pool, within the first minutes o...
    EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedTalkative
    Love this one! Space Dawg helps very much with pain and stress! Just 3-5 tokes. I feel a little lazy but can still find enough ambition (if I don't smoke too much) to start something and stay focused.
    CreativeFocusedTalkativeUplifted
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Super Snow Dog
    Second strain parent
    Space Queen
    Photos

