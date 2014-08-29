Space Jill by TGA Genetics is a recreation of the famed Space Queen hybrid, which crossed Romulan with Cinderella 99. This F2 reincarnation captures the sweet mango and candy aroma remembered by fans of the original Space Queen. Space Jill, a 70% sativa strain, induces a high-energy buzz conducive to productivity, but too much can leave the unaccustomed user paranoid.
