Sativa

Space Jill by TGA Genetics is a recreation of the famed Space Queen hybrid, which crossed Romulan with Cinderella 99. This F2 reincarnation captures the sweet mango and candy aroma remembered by fans of the original Space Queen. Space Jill, a 70% sativa strain, induces a high-energy buzz conducive to productivity, but too much can leave the unaccustomed user paranoid.

Avatar for AngelWolf666
Member since 2012
I decided to test this strain out on stress-induced migraines. My back was already hurting from doing some yardwork during the day (and I knew it works on pain), so I decided that the next time I started having a migraine, I would smoke some. Well, today was the day to test it. One of My acquaint...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for munin.raven
Member since 2013
This is the perfect strain to make Seattle winter days productive! A couple hits gives my ambition, creativity and libedo a jump-start :)
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyTalkative
Avatar for willywizard
Member since 2017
Space Jill has become a favorite strain simply for its uplifting effects. There is no trace of sleepy couch lock with this one. It comes on slow and turns into an energetic and talkative high that I've found in few other strains. Maybe not for everyone but this sativa does wonders for my ADD and ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for AlaskaGanjaGirl
Member since 2015
My favorite kind of sativa high -- high energy, euphoria, clear mind, long lasting. Great strain!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for AngelWolf666
Member since 2012
Took a couple hits of this a couple hours before bed to kill a migraine that was starting up. Within a couple minutes, the migraine was gone, as was my back pain. Unfortunately, I had a heavy weight start resting on My chest around the same time as My headache disappearing. About 10 minutes later...
Focused
feelings
Focused
Lineage

Space Queen
Space Jill

Photos

User uploaded image of Space JillUser uploaded image of Space JillUser uploaded image of Space Jill
