ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS strain 💚💚💚😍😍😍 OMMFG WHY is this icon of Seattle NOT available in my hometown let alone the rest of WA😱😘THAT is just fucking WRONG😭😍🤣bcuz it’s sooooo great 👍 😎aside from my whining about the “dry of Space Needle strain city (&state) it’s named after”(🤣🤣🤣🤣😬🤣�...
The phenotype I got of this strain flowers a lot like chemdawg, GSC, and Durban poison. hardly any triches on it for nearly the whole cycle. BUT, the last two weeks it exploded with trichomes and smells of lemony pine-sol. I used to use Permafrost for anxiety, but this strain will be the one. Had no...
Took a couple of hits of this from my dugout. Nice campfire-esque notes. Quick head high with a slower but nice head relaxation/head massage feel.
This strain definitely amplifies sensory input. Sounds particularly are amplified and separated out, for example I am acutely aware of the sound my thu...