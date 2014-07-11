ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Space Needle reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Needle.

Reviews

12

Avatar for Wickdangel321
Member since 2017
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS strain 💚💚💚😍😍😍 OMMFG WHY is this icon of Seattle NOT available in my hometown let alone the rest of WA😱😘THAT is just fucking WRONG😭😍🤣bcuz it’s sooooo great 👍 😎aside from my whining about the “dry of Space Needle strain city (&amp;state) it’s named after”(🤣🤣🤣🤣😬🤣�...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for LAwashingtonOGK
Member since 2015
The phenotype I got of this strain flowers a lot like chemdawg, GSC, and Durban poison. hardly any triches on it for nearly the whole cycle. BUT, the last two weeks it exploded with trichomes and smells of lemony pine-sol. I used to use Permafrost for anxiety, but this strain will be the one. Had no...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of Space NeedleUser uploaded image of Space NeedleUser uploaded image of Space Needle
Avatar for geewhy
Member since 2015
Took a couple of hits of this from my dugout. Nice campfire-esque notes. Quick head high with a slower but nice head relaxation/head massage feel. This strain definitely amplifies sensory input. Sounds particularly are amplified and separated out, for example I am acutely aware of the sound my thu...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTingly
Avatar for brad432003
Member since 2014
junk vortex took over blue dreams effects small bugs average 10-12% thc..all hype
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kedehn
Member since 2014
Body feels higher than your brain. Feel bright, but not particularly entertained, creative, or giggly. Nothing special, below average. Good for social occasions as you don't get too spacey.
ArousedUplifted
Avatar for Wallaby
Member since 2014
It was OK. Not nearly the euphoric high I was looking for. But it may just be me. None of the strains I have used lately have given me more than a mild buzz, or put me to sleep.
HungryTingly