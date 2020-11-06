THIS IS BY FAR MY FAVORITE INDICA it tastes real peppery and earthy . I had been smoking for a little over a year every day and was mostly indica as I have insomnia and chronic pain due to my time in the military. I picked up 6 grams of this after work and went home loaded a bowl. I got 4 hits in while I was watching critical roll and fell asleep through most of the episode in my chair in my garage . The more immediate effects was great pain relief and I felt light and floaty and couch locked at the same time . I wasn't worried about how infuriating my day was and what i wasn't able to do . it was not an issue for me. For sure I always pick this up when I see it