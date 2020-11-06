Spec Ops reviews
Spec Ops reviews
M........9
November 6, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is the best high I've ever had. Its relaxing for a night of Netflix but I could also fall asleep instantly. I will be buying this whenever it is in stock.
D........e
December 8, 2020
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is why I smoke - for the high that Spec Ops offers. Full head high, heavy limbs, ready to fade away for the night. If you're looking for the fuzz head high, this is it. 5/5 will smoke again.
w........f
December 4, 2020
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I rocked Pink Floyd after smoking this and felt like I was traveling through time. 10/10
t........m
October 17, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
It's my favorite budget weed that's fire I get this for a deal on a oz at my dispensary taste is decent smell too ... but it does give a nice high that has 2 stages... at first nice overall high then the sedation... it's a night time weed for me
S........f
October 29, 2021
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Hungry
THIS IS BY FAR MY FAVORITE INDICA it tastes real peppery and earthy . I had been smoking for a little over a year every day and was mostly indica as I have insomnia and chronic pain due to my time in the military. I picked up 6 grams of this after work and went home loaded a bowl. I got 4 hits in while I was watching critical roll and fell asleep through most of the episode in my chair in my garage . The more immediate effects was great pain relief and I felt light and floaty and couch locked at the same time . I wasn't worried about how infuriating my day was and what i wasn't able to do . it was not an issue for me. For sure I always pick this up when I see it
t........r
April 22, 2022
I have figured out that for me there is a side effect which i find most helpful. When i smoke spec ops, i don't dream, which means the nightmares won't wake me up.
b........1
June 25, 2022
Sleepy
I have serious sleeping issues I toked a few hits and didn't make it thru the opening credits of a movie nor did I make it to my bed the entire night its very mellow on the throat and I just bought a 1/2 oz more lol
B........2
January 2, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s ok thought it would be more for a 37% Thca strain.... shit taste