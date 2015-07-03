We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Spirit of '76.
Reviews
30
certifiedtoker13
Member since 2017
Very on setting high. Good body buzz comes in with a “lost in thought” kinda cerebral feeling (the day dream effect). Would be great for a quiet mellow outdoors event like a nice round of golf. I’m half way through the blunt and the high is already settling in very nice. Recommend forsure.
I was duped into buying the most possibly worst grown strain I've ever come across or they were marketing fake spirit. came large fluffy buds dark green dark orange hairs tasted like shit. Def out door if it was s76 it sucked