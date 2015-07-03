ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for certifiedtoker13
Member since 2017
Very on setting high. Good body buzz comes in with a “lost in thought” kinda cerebral feeling (the day dream effect). Would be great for a quiet mellow outdoors event like a nice round of golf. I’m half way through the blunt and the high is already settling in very nice. Recommend forsure.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for indicaeye
Member since 2016
Spirit of 76 is a favorite go to for me. It's not gonna disable you, but a very fine daytime smoke. S76 doesn't pack a KO punch, very heady with some good body vibes.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kush_Kat
Member since 2016
So stoney and I was nodding off....that is very rare for me. Loved it!
Avatar for spence1911
Member since 2016
This is the best strain ever. The feeling of nostalgia overwhelms the senses for a full and true effect. If I could just have one strain for the rest of my life it would be the spirit of 76
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for welcome2d
Member since 2017
it was okay, did not completely goof you, you are still able to be a normally functioning human being under this strain.
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for perseverantone
Member since 2017
I was duped into buying the most possibly worst grown strain I've ever come across or they were marketing fake spirit. came large fluffy buds dark green dark orange hairs tasted like shit. Def out door if it was s76 it sucked
Avatar for Wilsoncm1
Member since 2016
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Indica-tion
Member since 2015
This is a solid offering; not too strong but leading to an alert but occasionally Indica-like feeling. Perfect for a time when you could go to bed or stay up for a nice chat. Recommended
