Spirit of 76 is a hybrid bred by Kindman out of Denver, CO, who closely guard the genetic heritage of their proprietary strains. It is known for having hints of purple coloring and a fruity bouquet of flavors ranging from sweet notes of fruit punch to the piney musk associated with Kush strains. Spirit of 76’s earthy taste finishes with notes of grape and lavender flavors that usher in balanced effects, which are great for relaxing, calming anxieties, and stimulating the appetite.