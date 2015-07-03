ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 30 reviews

Spirit of '76

Spirit of '76

Spirit of 76 is a hybrid bred by Kindman out of Denver, CO, who closely guard the genetic heritage of their proprietary strains. It is known for having hints of purple coloring and a fruity bouquet of flavors ranging from sweet notes of fruit punch to the piney musk associated with Kush strains. Spirit of 76’s earthy taste finishes with notes of grape and lavender flavors that usher in balanced effects, which are great for relaxing, calming anxieties, and stimulating the appetite.

Spirit of '76
Strain child
Redd Cross
child

6 Cannabis Strains to Help You Celebrate the 4th of July
New Strains Alert: Spirit of ’76, Blue Knight, Alpha Blue, Sugar Black Rose, and Chucky’s Bride
