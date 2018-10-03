ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage. 

This is a strange but good one for indica lovers who need a happy anxiety free sativa. I had no paranoia luckily and the taste we as like flowers and lime and quite strong. A gram had me tired but focused and a bit cynical. This was an interesting mix and was a bit childlike. Happy to have got it fo...
Its hits hard and has a lot of visible keef
I... am not sure how this is listed as a sativa at all. I just took about 2-4 hits of this from a preroll and I am I bed wondering if I will get feeling back in my lower body. Ooo! my toe moved, so we're good good whew! The flavor was nice and earthy but sweet. Like a passion fruity kind of taste ...
Heavy hitter. Really potent with a nice body high. Head high is very nice. They potency is extreme, too much will have you stuck. Nice sweet taste. I will be getting this again!
Rare to come by. So try it, and don't mistake it for "Sour Patch Kiss". This is a strong, stimulating strain with some great floral notes and to me, some berry undertones. It stimulates appetite, brightens mood, gives energy and motivation. Myst try.
Candyland
Sour Diesel
