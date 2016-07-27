ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Spoetnik #1
Spoetnik #1

Spoetnik #1 by Paradise Seeds (not to be confused with Sputnik) is named for the CCCP satellite sent into space in 1957. While the full genetic cross remains a mystery, this plant exhibits strong Afghani traits, including rich, dark buds that have an earthy aroma intermixed with subtle fruitiness. This plant is tall and resilient, making it ideal for new growers seeking a plant with a larger than average yield.  

