Spritzer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Spritzer.
Spritzer effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
6 people reported 34 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Spritzer near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.