Squintz effects are mostly calming.
Squintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain is named for The Sandlot’s Michael ‘Squints’ Palledorous, and invokes the same feeling of “Chaw, the best!” Squintz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Squintz effects include euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Bred by Squints’ actor Chauncey Leopardi (who’s been in the cannabis growing world for two decades) and Foreign Genetics, Squintz features flavors like gas, pine and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Squintz typically ranges from $55–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Squintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Squintz strain effects
Squintz strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
