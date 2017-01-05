Star 47 sounds like a cosmological address, but it’s actually the combined efforts of Sensi Star and AK-47 to create a hybrid worth sharing. These stains were bred together by World of Seeds (seed) Bank. It exhibits a bright aroma of citrus and pine that is pleasurable all on their own, and the effects are lucid and uplifting while remaining centered in a physical placidity. Enjoy this strain all day, as its effects are chill without freezing you to the couch.