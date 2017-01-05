ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Star 47 sounds like a cosmological address, but it’s actually the combined efforts of Sensi Star and AK-47 to create a hybrid worth sharing. These stains were bred together by World of Seeds (seed) Bank. It exhibits a bright aroma of citrus and pine that is pleasurable all on their own, and the effects are lucid and uplifting while remaining centered in a physical placidity. Enjoy this strain all day, as its effects are chill without freezing you to the couch.   

Avatar for WesleyPipes23
Member since 2017
The Star 47 that I grew recently has been curing in jars and I just tried it. Phenomenal indica dominant hybrid. The high is heady. It starts off slow, comes on strong, and finishes with heavenly euphoria, relaxation, low riding eyes, and yet a surprisingly fogless, and creative mind amongst it all....
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for highsethjohnson
Member since 2016
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for aarvid
Member since 2016
I've had a few different kind of highs with this one. I always get it from Green Solution, but sometimes it's happy and giggly and others it's more dizzy and euphoric. I enjoy both sides, but it's frustrating not knowing what you're going to get sometimes.
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Sensi Star
AK-47
Star 47

