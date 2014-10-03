ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Bekahjane
Member since 2018
This strain is amazing for my morning nausea.
Sleepy
Avatar for W70644
Member since 2017
great taste the effects were rite on point had a lot of belly pain took the pain away
Avatar for batbabe32
Member since 2015
I smoked half a joint and it was awesome. I had a pretty good conversation with a sister and played video games. I am about to smoke some more and bake cookies. This stuff is so good, I handle a call from the lawyer with easy, adulted and chilled. A good energy. Mild smoke and has a candy berry flav...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Super tasty bud! Pungent, guey nugs provided me with super mood after dry vaping via my "Snoop dogg" dry herb vape pen. I did however have to work the rather sticky buds down considerably so it would vape better. Boom! knocked my shoulder pain down. Helped me be happy and relaxed.
Avatar for bigredaw123
Member since 2017
Starberry ia great hybrid for pain naseua you can aslo some jt thru out the with no couch lock and amazing terpanes.
Avatar for AgentAK
Member since 2016
Method of consumption: Kandypen Galaxy. Type: Terps Star Berry Shatter. Pros: Relaxing and pain relief. Cons: Dry mouth and minor dry eyes. Overall/Other: Smooth draw and exhale. Berry taste, just a faint hint of lemon/citrus every so often. Body is relaxed and pain melted away. No real head e...
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 420man69
Member since 2016
These buds were grate and very yummy
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for OnetrueOneil
Member since 2013
Really nice for pain relief or headaches....but doesn't put you flat out. Love the berry sweetness with a lemon aftertaste...very clean flavor. Top shelf prices but worth it, I think. Fast acting and effective.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted