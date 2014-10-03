Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I smoked half a joint and it was awesome. I had a pretty good conversation with a sister and played video games. I am about to smoke some more and bake cookies. This stuff is so good, I handle a call from the lawyer with easy, adulted and chilled. A good energy. Mild smoke and has a candy berry flav...
Super tasty bud!
Pungent, guey nugs provided me with super mood after dry vaping via my "Snoop dogg" dry herb vape pen. I did however have to work the rather sticky buds down considerably so it would vape better. Boom!
knocked my shoulder pain down. Helped me be happy and relaxed.
Method of consumption: Kandypen Galaxy.
Type: Terps Star Berry Shatter.
Pros: Relaxing and pain relief.
Cons: Dry mouth and minor dry eyes.
Overall/Other: Smooth draw and exhale. Berry taste, just a faint hint of lemon/citrus every so often. Body is relaxed and pain melted away. No real head e...
Really nice for pain relief or headaches....but doesn't put you flat out. Love the berry sweetness with a lemon aftertaste...very clean flavor. Top shelf prices but worth it, I think. Fast acting and effective.