Star Dust OG

Indica
THC 11%CBD 8%Myrcene

Star Dust OG potency is lower than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Star Dust OG is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Star Dust OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Star Dust OG reviews2

Star Dust OG terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Star Dust OG is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and pinene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Pinene(pine)

Strain spotlight

