Stay Puft strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Creative

Stay Puft strain helps with

  • Depression
    55% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PTSD
    22% of people say it helps with PTSD

April 29, 2022
I got this in ore rolls and wish I had gotten a full jar. it tastes really good and gave me lots of energy and happiness without the anxiety of a higher dominated sativa. such a well balanced hybrid love love love
7 people found this helpful
August 11, 2022
This strain was nice. It hits so smooth. The relaxation is my favorite. Full body affect. Starts in your head and the rest of the body
4 people found this helpful
August 17, 2023
.5g Buddy Boy Farms Washington State thru a hybrid volcano preheat to 205° Celsius, wait 50 seconds after attaching hopper, thru a 2 head bubbler. Nice funk on bag open. Flavor was peppery with orange and earthy notes. Getting a head sweat, always a sign of effects for this high tolerance med patient. Give it a try if you like those flavors.
2 people found this helpful
June 3, 2024
Solid 25%+ THC hybrid. Very leveled out and provides a super smooth high. Definitely recommend.
1 person found this helpful
February 17, 2024
100% recommend this one, great notes of grape and diesel and the high thc of this make a superb and enjoyable smoking experience from breaking down the buds to your first puff, it's not a rough smoke but sure hits like a train. Nice relaxing heavy feeling, great for pain or aches. Also helps with my depression.
1 person found this helpful
November 12, 2022
Yellow....
1 person found this helpful
Today
Another great hybrid. Lol @ the person who gave it 1 star because they can't aquire properly grown weed.
July 27, 2024
Dopest dope I’ve ever smoked.

