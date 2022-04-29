Stay Puft reviews
G........7
April 29, 2022
Energetic
Happy
I got this in ore rolls and wish I had gotten a full jar. it tastes really good and gave me lots of energy and happiness without the anxiety of a higher dominated sativa. such a well balanced hybrid love love love
M........6
August 11, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain was nice. It hits so smooth. The relaxation is my favorite. Full body affect. Starts in your head and the rest of the body
E........1
August 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
.5g Buddy Boy Farms Washington State thru a hybrid volcano preheat to 205° Celsius, wait 50 seconds after attaching hopper, thru a 2 head bubbler. Nice funk on bag open. Flavor was peppery with orange and earthy notes. Getting a head sweat, always a sign of effects for this high tolerance med patient. Give it a try if you like those flavors.
b........z
June 3, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Solid 25%+ THC hybrid. Very leveled out and provides a super smooth high. Definitely recommend.
a........m
February 17, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
100% recommend this one, great notes of grape and diesel and the high thc of this make a superb and enjoyable smoking experience from breaking down the buds to your first puff, it's not a rough smoke but sure hits like a train. Nice relaxing heavy feeling, great for pain or aches. Also helps with my depression.
s........0
November 12, 2022
Energetic
Hungry
T........n
Today
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Another great hybrid. Lol @ the person who gave it 1 star because they can't aquire properly grown weed.
r........o
July 27, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Dopest dope I’ve ever smoked.