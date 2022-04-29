HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Stay Puft
The Stay Puft weed strain is a Compound Genetics cross of Marshmallow OG and Grape Gasoline. It can have a candy sweet, vanilla, marshmallow smell and flavor. Some have reported notes of diesel, grapes, and honey. Stay Puft cannabis can have very high THC hybrid effects, including strong body relaxation and sparks of creativity.
Stay Puft strain effects
Stay Puft strain reviews9
G........7
April 29, 2022
Energetic
Happy
M........6
August 11, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
E........1
August 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy