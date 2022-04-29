HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Stay Puft

The Stay Puft weed strain is a Compound Genetics cross of Marshmallow OG and Grape Gasoline. It can have a candy sweet, vanilla, marshmallow smell and flavor. Some have reported notes of diesel, grapes, and honey. Stay Puft cannabis can have very high THC hybrid effects, including strong body relaxation and sparks of creativity.
Stay Puft strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Creative

Stay Puft strain helps with

  • Depression
    55% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PTSD
    22% of people say it helps with PTSD
Stay Puft strain reviews9

April 29, 2022
I got this in ore rolls and wish I had gotten a full jar. it tastes really good and gave me lots of energy and happiness without the anxiety of a higher dominated sativa. such a well balanced hybrid love love love
August 11, 2022
This strain was nice. It hits so smooth. The relaxation is my favorite. Full body affect. Starts in your head and the rest of the body
August 17, 2023
.5g Buddy Boy Farms Washington State thru a hybrid volcano preheat to 205° Celsius, wait 50 seconds after attaching hopper, thru a 2 head bubbler. Nice funk on bag open. Flavor was peppery with orange and earthy notes. Getting a head sweat, always a sign of effects for this high tolerance med patient. Give it a try if you like those flavors.
