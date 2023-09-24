Sticky Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sticky Glue.
Sticky Glue strain effects
Sticky Glue reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
W........n
September 24, 2023
Relaxed
Hands down my favorite strain of all time. It hits just right in the muscles and helps so much with aches or for one of those days where you just can’t get your brain to quite calm down. Perfect evening strain as it relaxes you but doesn’t make you super sleepy.
t........5
February 21, 2024
Focused
Brought a quarter pound of this strain and so far so good I like the effects and it has me couch locked but with a more focused input to it
h........1
November 7, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I'm lifted very nice high The taste is very pleasurable stay lifted my friends 🤗
N........4
October 25, 2023
Talkative
Tingly
i’m frieddddd
l........5
September 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
1 gram of Sticky Glue Live Rosin from Standard Farms. Listed as a Sativa. Pack Date 7/18/24 81.397% THCA 5.83% Terps Top Three Terps: -B-Caryophyllene -Limonene -Myrcene Three dabs. Relaxed, focused, serene, a little euphoria and a slight boost in energy at first that turns into a slight couch lock feeling. Eyes are a little heavy. Decent pain relief. My attention is away from my pain that I have in numerous parts of my body. My anxiety is reduced some. Overall, good vibes with this one.
s........c
November 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
A fabulous wake n bake strain with clear headed energy with soothing of tight muscles and mind. Luv it
j........3
August 18, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
This one’s pungent, super sticky, and reeks like gorilla glue and antifreeze. Super stinky, but in a really good way. The first couple of hits completely cleared my head, and the next few relaxed me enough to completely take care of the pain from a recovering ankle injury. And by the time I got done doing this review, I was pretty much couch locked