Sticky Glue
Sticky Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Original Glue and Gorilla Glue. This strain is a sticky and resinous hybrid that has a pungent and earthy aroma with hints of pine and diesel. Sticky Glue is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sticky Glue effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sticky Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by In House Genetics, Sticky Glue features flavors like earthy, diesel, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Sticky Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a powerful and couch-locking hybrid that can leave you feeling “glued” to the couch or the bed. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sticky Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
