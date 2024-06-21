Sting A Ling is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lotus Flower and White Widow strains. This potent nod to Shabba’s hit ranks as a hard hitter with a very pungent aroma that is similar to licorice with a skunk undertone, perhaps due to its Kush heritage. Sting A Ling is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sting A Ling effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sting A Ling when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Kaya Herb House, Sting A Ling features flavors like licorice, skunk, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a tribute to the dancehall legend Shabba Ranks and his hit song Ting-A-Ling, which inspired the name of this strain. Sting A Ling buds have a dense and frosty appearance with orange hairs and a coating of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sting A Ling, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.