My dispensary, Tru|med, advertised a free ounce, dispensed as a free 1/4 over 4 visits. This was one of the strains they gave as a free 1/4. I have used it as a base for blending other strains, and I have smoked it on its own. Either way, the hit is smooth, the paranoia manageable, and the high is perfect for vegging out watching YouTube or binging Netflix. No memory issues to speak of, but plenty of mellow to go around.

