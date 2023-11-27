Strawberries n Cream reviews
Strawberries n Cream strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Negative Effects
Strawberries n Cream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
a........y
November 27, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
My dispensary, Tru|med, advertised a free ounce, dispensed as a free 1/4 over 4 visits. This was one of the strains they gave as a free 1/4. I have used it as a base for blending other strains, and I have smoked it on its own. Either way, the hit is smooth, the paranoia manageable, and the high is perfect for vegging out watching YouTube or binging Netflix. No memory issues to speak of, but plenty of mellow to go around.
a........1
October 12, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great flavor, great aroma, smokes good and slow, gets me fried on a good zen level, smoked while I was sick and my throat was feeling a little better, and tastes fire