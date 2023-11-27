Strawberries n Cream is a hybrid weed strain that is a cross between Mimosa and Cookies and Cream. This strain is known for its delightful flavors and a balanced combination of effects. Strawberries n Cream typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Strawberries n Cream effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and fostering creativity without excessive sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberries n Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer therapeutic relief for a variety of conditions. Bred by Jungle Boys, this strain is known for its sweet, fruity, and strawberry-like flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Strawberries n Cream typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Strawberries n Cream is the strain for those seeking a balanced and flavorful cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience 'Strawberries n Cream,' please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.