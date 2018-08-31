Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Yesterday was my birthday so I went around town and got 29 g free as a b-day gift!
Over the next couple of reviews; I'll give you my best perspective as the og who made this system, this is the first time I am trying this strain looks promising.
The Look & Bud: (It's a 3.5 g bag *g = gram*) Ver...
My Strawberry Blonde was a Sativa by Cream Of The Crop containing 25% THC. Linage was Banana Kush & Bubblegum. The dense & sticky shamrock green buds had lots of crystal trichomes with tangerine pistils. Scent & flavor was a sweet floral strawberry & banana. The high uplift's & e...
Excellent sativa for staying active. I avoid smoking THC in the morning because I’m not that productive if I do. When I first tried Strawberry Blonde I was impressed by the uplifting effects that stayed for a long period of time. At the end of the high I typically feel way too relaxed (even with ...