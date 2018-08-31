ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry Blonde reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Blonde.

Avatar for Jackmann001
Member since 2019
This strain delivered the expected euphoria and creative burst. A definite addition to daytime strains to look out for.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Yesterday was my birthday so I went around town and got 29 g free as a b-day gift! Over the next couple of reviews; I'll give you my best perspective as the og who made this system, this is the first time I am trying this strain looks promising. The Look &amp; Bud: (It's a 3.5 g bag *g = gram*) Ver...
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for gabichuelas
Member since 2016
The high is very mental with this one. Just a small hit was enough. The high also lasted a lot. It’s one of those strains that make you laugh a lot. An overall feel good strain!
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Ihavemagicpants
Member since 2017
I really enjoyed this strain. A nice addition to my day that won’t drag me down.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
My Strawberry Blonde was a Sativa by Cream Of The Crop containing 25% THC. Linage was Banana Kush &amp; Bubblegum. The dense &amp; sticky shamrock green buds had lots of crystal trichomes with tangerine pistils. Scent &amp; flavor was a sweet floral strawberry &amp; banana. The high uplift's &amp; e...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for _blossom_420
Member since 2017
Excellent sativa for staying active. I avoid smoking THC in the morning because I’m not that productive if I do. When I first tried Strawberry Blonde I was impressed by the uplifting effects that stayed for a long period of time. At the end of the high I typically feel way too relaxed (even with ...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative