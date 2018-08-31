ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry Blonde

Bred by The Farm Genetics, Strawberry Blonde crosses Super Lemon Haze with Sour Strawberry to create a sativa-dominant hybrid that’s great for hiking or exploring new places. The flavor takes on the lemon flavors of Super Lemon Haze as well as the sour berry flavor of Sour Strawberry, resulting in a bright, fruity profile. Its buds are large and dense with a strong aroma that makes your senses jump when broken apart. The high is euphoric, potent, and fast-acting, giving you a quick jolt of inspiration and creativity before lingering away softly.

Avatar for mYnDfUcKa
Member since 2018
Definitely does as expected. Helped with stress and anxiety. Very euphoric and creates creativity. Liked it so much, I went back the next day and picked up plenty. "Stoned is the way of the walk"
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for _blossom_420
Member since 2017
Excellent sativa for staying active. I avoid smoking THC in the morning because I’m not that productive if I do. When I first tried Strawberry Blonde I was impressed by the uplifting effects that stayed for a long period of time. At the end of the high I typically feel way too relaxed (even with ...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Yammydee
Member since 2018
Very fascinating fruity sativa. Immediately you’re struck with a strawberry and hint of fermented cherries on the smell. Taste is mainly strawberry and and a cherry Kush vaguely sour sweet kinda thing. The high for me is psychedelic and energizing while retaining some introspection. I feel that the...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricTingly
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
My Strawberry Blonde was a Sativa by Cream Of The Crop containing 25% THC. Linage was Banana Kush & Bubblegum. The dense & sticky shamrock green buds had lots of crystal trichomes with tangerine pistils. Scent & flavor was a sweet floral strawberry & banana. The high uplift's & energize's while leav...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for gabichuelas
Member since 2016
The high is very mental with this one. Just a small hit was enough. The high also lasted a lot. It’s one of those strains that make you laugh a lot. An overall feel good strain!
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Super Lemon Haze
parent
Strain
Strawberry Blonde