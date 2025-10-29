Strawberry Bubbles
SativaTHC 26%CBD —

Sativa
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Strawberry
Berry
Mango
Strawberry Bubbles effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Bubbles potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Bubbles is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Bloom Seed Co., and made from a genetic cross of Mimosa x Strawberry Guava. Like a good glass of champagne, Strawberry Bubbles fizzes with flavor, blending berry, citrus, and a surprising shock of wood and leather due to the presence of limonene, caryophyllene, and ocimene. This is a euphoric, energizing strain that may also help medical patients and consumers with fatigue. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Bubbles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Strawberry Bubbles strain reviews(3)
c........y
October 29, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Great fruity flavor with a fairly good energetic high. The rosin is great to have on hand for a Sunday funday.
j........5
October 25, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Highly recommend
h........9
October 11, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Love the taste! Would recommend every time 😁