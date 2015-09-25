We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This strain is a creeper. I use 1/2 of this product than I use with other strains. Gives me a feeling of wellbeing and motives me to get things done. I am more focused as well. Be careful, this creeps for awhile.
Let me take you down 'cause I'm going to Strawberry Fields. Then I'm gonna go down on John Lennon because that's just what I do. This is in my top 10 list for sure, probably top 5! Amazing high!! bad cough tho - but I'll deal with it. Was able to get this bad boy at 33% THC, but haven't been able to...
I’m not 100% sure if it was because I tried this strain in a cartridge form but it got me ridiculously high. It tasted nice and fruity and I only needed a few puffs at a time. Very strong indica effects. Made me feel super relaxed and sleepy. I would like to try the flower!
just picked up this cartridge by farmaceuticalrx @my local dispensary. as for the strawberry aroma i really didn't smell that, but its a fantastic strain for my r.s.d pain. also very good for anxiety, insomnia also. 8 outta 10 for me! #maitri