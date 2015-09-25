ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Fields
  4. Reviews

Strawberry Fields reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Fields.

Effects

Show all

115 people reported 736 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 29%
Sleepy 26%
Stress 33%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 20%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 6%
Headache 5%
Anxious 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

150

Avatar for Pillsbury2009
Member since 2020
I love this place. So helpful and nice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Blueskeys
Member since 2020
This strain is a creeper. I use 1/2 of this product than I use with other strains. Gives me a feeling of wellbeing and motives me to get things done. I am more focused as well. Be careful, this creeps for awhile.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for RyanTheRyan
Member since 2018
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for tilldeathfitness93
Member since 2016
I couldn't stop laughing &amp; I just wanted my hood up.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Mr_Franklin_Herbert
Member since 2019
Let me take you down 'cause I'm going to Strawberry Fields. Then I'm gonna go down on John Lennon because that's just what I do. This is in my top 10 list for sure, probably top 5! Amazing high!! bad cough tho - but I'll deal with it. Was able to get this bad boy at 33% THC, but haven't been able to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
I’m not 100% sure if it was because I tried this strain in a cartridge form but it got me ridiculously high. It tasted nice and fruity and I only needed a few puffs at a time. Very strong indica effects. Made me feel super relaxed and sleepy. I would like to try the flower!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Pitt12
Member since 2019
just picked up this cartridge by farmaceuticalrx @my local dispensary. as for the strawberry aroma i really didn't smell that, but its a fantastic strain for my r.s.d pain. also very good for anxiety, insomnia also. 8 outta 10 for me! #maitri
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for anoto330
Member since 2019
Yummy, delicious and perfect!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly