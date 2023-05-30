stock photo similar to Strawberry Gary
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%

Strawberry Gary

aka Strawberry Gary Payton

Strawberry Gary is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Exotic Genetix made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton x Red Pop. Strawberry Gary emits sweet, creamy, gassy, and fruity profile, and has a balance effects between energizing and relaxing. We're still learning more about the strain, so leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Strawberry Gary strain effects

Reported by 50 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Relaxed

Aroused

Strawberry Gary strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    24% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
Strawberry Gary strain reviews50

May 30, 2023
Strawberry Gary (both Michigander and Kai) are absolutely fantastic! I look for strains that stay consistent, and this is a great hybrid for that. Smoked this many a time via pre-roll in my garage, and ooooooooowwwwiiie my bad days melt away! I'm a cannabis consultant (budtender), and after selling weed all day all I want to do is sit down to some uplifting S.G <3 You can expect a bit of a harsh smoke at first, but you might find it gets smoother for you! The taste is subtle but sweet, and the aroma itself is enough to cause tingly cerebral high goodness. Get your hands on this strain ASAP.
30 people found this helpful
March 19, 2023
this strain is so nice it smells great and tastes great also and it gives you a happy felling.
14 people found this helpful
March 28, 2023
A+ on taste and aroma but holy shit this kicked my ass as a daytime joint!! Strictly a go to bed one for me from now on 🤣
14 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Strawberry Gary strain genetics