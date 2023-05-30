Strawberry Gary (both Michigander and Kai) are absolutely fantastic! I look for strains that stay consistent, and this is a great hybrid for that. Smoked this many a time via pre-roll in my garage, and ooooooooowwwwiiie my bad days melt away! I'm a cannabis consultant (budtender), and after selling weed all day all I want to do is sit down to some uplifting S.G <3 You can expect a bit of a harsh smoke at first, but you might find it gets smoother for you! The taste is subtle but sweet, and the aroma itself is enough to cause tingly cerebral high goodness. Get your hands on this strain ASAP.