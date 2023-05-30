stock photo similar to Strawberry Gary
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%
Strawberry Gary
aka Strawberry Gary Payton
Strawberry Gary is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Exotic Genetix made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton x Red Pop. Strawberry Gary emits sweet, creamy, gassy, and fruity profile, and has a balance effects between energizing and relaxing. We're still learning more about the strain, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry GaryOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Strawberry Gary strain effects
Strawberry Gary strain flavors
Strawberry Gary strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Gary products near you
Similar to Strawberry Gary near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Strawberry Gary strain reviews50
Read all reviews
s........s
May 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
m........0
March 19, 2023
Giggly
Happy
g........8
March 28, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed