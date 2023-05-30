Strawberry Gary reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Gary.

Strawberry Gary strain effects

Reported by 50 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Relaxed

Aroused

Strawberry Gary strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    24% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression

May 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Strawberry Gary (both Michigander and Kai) are absolutely fantastic! I look for strains that stay consistent, and this is a great hybrid for that. Smoked this many a time via pre-roll in my garage, and ooooooooowwwwiiie my bad days melt away! I'm a cannabis consultant (budtender), and after selling weed all day all I want to do is sit down to some uplifting S.G <3 You can expect a bit of a harsh smoke at first, but you might find it gets smoother for you! The taste is subtle but sweet, and the aroma itself is enough to cause tingly cerebral high goodness. Get your hands on this strain ASAP.
30 people found this helpful
March 19, 2023
Giggly
Happy
this strain is so nice it smells great and tastes great also and it gives you a happy felling.
14 people found this helpful
March 28, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
A+ on taste and aroma but holy shit this kicked my ass as a daytime joint!! Strictly a go to bed one for me from now on 🤣
14 people found this helpful
June 25, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have lots of pain at night and twitch quite a bit. I took 2 bowl packs split between 1 other person. I immediately felt high but let me tell you this sneaky lil guy Gary got me good. Hahaha I will have to do it during the day to give you a full outlook. I was very tired from the night b4 however I never fall asleep that easy even after 2- 24 hr shifts. I love it I want more.
4 people found this helpful
October 22, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
people will ask you what you're smiling about - shhhhh don't tell
4 people found this helpful
July 21, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
froze me in time. put a smile on my face.
4 people found this helpful
December 8, 2023
Focused
Tingly
With this strain your nose will be in the buds. Very fast response from straight flower. 1 and done go do something or go a few more and do your screen time thing . Bring a drink to the couch if you go hard.
3 people found this helpful
January 26, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain slaps you right across the face. I love it. Honestly, I thought I could drive home. I got lost twice during what is usually a 5-minute drive. So there’s that. Also, don’t ever drive under the influence people!Strawberry Gary is a trip. Energetic, euphoric, aroused, creative. I find it to have a sativa lean, for sure. Genesis Farms, THC 21.179, THCa 21.533, CBD 0.0, Terpenes 2.26. I’m learning about and experimenting with terpenes. My brain seems to like limomene (the most predominant terpene in this strain). Further research is needed. ;)
3 people found this helpful

