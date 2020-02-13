ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry Ice is a heady, energetic strain that was named Best Sativa at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup. With big colorful flowers that emit an aroma of fresh strawberries, Strawberry Ice is a great choice for staying active and motivated throughout your day. The fruit flavors and subtle mint undertones lead the charge towards the creative, euphoric bliss of Strawberry Ice.

45 people reported 397 effects
Happy 71%
Focused 64%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 55%
Energetic 48%
Stress 42%
Depression 37%
Anxiety 24%
Fatigue 22%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for hlpsptsd1
Member since 2015
Absolutely amazing stran! Great energy, euphoria, concentration, ect.. Zero Ill effects. Great for stress, ptsd, depression, ect.. very lifting.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for paintergirl
Member since 2015
After smoking 2 bowls of Strawberry Ice on New Year's Day, I realized that I had just spent 10 minutes alphabetizing and organizing my extensive spice cabinet into neat little Nazi rows. I like getting organized for the new year, but this was not the high I was looking for. I smoked a bowl of OG Che...
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Garedicus
Member since 2016
I picked up a gram of this by Tropic Grow, on my quest to try out more sativas. The buds were a lovely shade of sage green, with a decent coating of milky resin. After being cracked open, they were filled with an impressive amount of orange hairs. Harvested 6/1/16, this was purchased and consumed on...
ArousedCreativeEuphoric
Avatar for jennnnn
Member since 2016
Happy, giggly but not mind numbing high. Great for getting creative work done or hanging out with friends.
Creative
Avatar for 503bomb
Member since 2015
Phenomenal sativa strain . Lots of focus and a nice energy boost. Probably one of the most tasty and plain lovely flowers I've seen. highly recommend it.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
