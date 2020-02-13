- Herbal
Strawberry Ice is a heady, energetic strain that was named Best Sativa at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup. With big colorful flowers that emit an aroma of fresh strawberries, Strawberry Ice is a great choice for staying active and motivated throughout your day. The fruit flavors and subtle mint undertones lead the charge towards the creative, euphoric bliss of Strawberry Ice.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
