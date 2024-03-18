Strawberry Jelly
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%
Strawberry Jelly
SbJ
Hybrid
Aroused
Energetic
Uplifted
Berry
Blueberry
Blue Cheese
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Limonene
Strawberry Jelly effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Jelly potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Jelly is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and uplifted. Strawberry Jelly has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Jelly, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Jelly strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Strawberry Jelly strain flavors
Strawberry Jelly strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Strawberry Jelly strain reviews(15)
J........z
March 18, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I've tried many different strains from canatopia this by far is the best. Zero coughing pleasent aroma, left me feeling no pain, happy, focused and I play the drums better than ever it opened my mind in so many ways finding I'm doing things better than before some multi tasking and like I said Focused and aroused when I need to be. Just ordered another ounce. ✌️😎
l........u
June 22, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Trying to cut back on (or quit) drinking? This is a good weaning strain. I felt drunk off this strain the first time I tried it. And it made me feel so happy and good that I got greedy and hit it a little too hard (I was a binge drinker, so it's no surprise I would binge-smoke a strain that made me feel drunk). I woke up feeling emotionally depleted the next morning. I'd recommend using this as your bedtime weed and pairing it with something energizing/uplifting in the morning to combat the "emotional hangover".
2........w
May 8, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great for daytime use. Great for pain. Great for ptsd.