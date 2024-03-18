Trying to cut back on (or quit) drinking? This is a good weaning strain. I felt drunk off this strain the first time I tried it. And it made me feel so happy and good that I got greedy and hit it a little too hard (I was a binge drinker, so it's no surprise I would binge-smoke a strain that made me feel drunk). I woke up feeling emotionally depleted the next morning. I'd recommend using this as your bedtime weed and pairing it with something energizing/uplifting in the morning to combat the "emotional hangover".