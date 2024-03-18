Strawberry Jelly reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Jelly.
Strawberry Jelly strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Strawberry Jelly strain flavors
Strawberry Jelly strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Strawberry Jelly reviews
J........z
March 18, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I've tried many different strains from canatopia this by far is the best. Zero coughing pleasent aroma, left me feeling no pain, happy, focused and I play the drums better than ever it opened my mind in so many ways finding I'm doing things better than before some multi tasking and like I said Focused and aroused when I need to be. Just ordered another ounce. ✌️😎
l........u
June 22, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Trying to cut back on (or quit) drinking? This is a good weaning strain. I felt drunk off this strain the first time I tried it. And it made me feel so happy and good that I got greedy and hit it a little too hard (I was a binge drinker, so it's no surprise I would binge-smoke a strain that made me feel drunk). I woke up feeling emotionally depleted the next morning. I'd recommend using this as your bedtime weed and pairing it with something energizing/uplifting in the morning to combat the "emotional hangover".
2........w
May 8, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Uplifted
Great for daytime use. Great for pain. Great for ptsd.
8........n
March 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I really like the full body high this produces, in my opinion it’s more calming then energizing. It had big fluffy neon orange pistils and bright green inside. Has more of a berry/earthy smell and actually tasted exactly how it smelt. Helps with my back pain,anxiety, and insomnia.. most definitely a good night time strain or if your just trying to get relaxed throughout the day.
S........7
October 13, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
this is a smooth one a new favorite I got some aeriz live resin and it tastes great and very nice I would love to try the flower
h........e
November 11, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Yummymyy but definitely tastes peppery
D........3
July 22, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Had no coughing and a very smooth hit, I did taste a lil berry citrus flavor and the high was very nice i didn't get giggles as some say they would but i did find myself going after the wife a lil more than usual lol she liked that part, other wise pretty good relaxed and chill oh and was sick when I first got this strain had a mean migrane for 2 days even with pills wouldn't go away then i smoked this and disappeared like it was never there. Would defenetly get again.
E........r
July 18, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Has a berry-like sweet and peppery aroma and burns a sweet earthy flavor. Very smooth, not a lot of coughing for me. Starts head heavy and spreads through body as a happy and relaxed feeling. Great for in the evening to unwind.