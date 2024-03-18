Had no coughing and a very smooth hit, I did taste a lil berry citrus flavor and the high was very nice i didn't get giggles as some say they would but i did find myself going after the wife a lil more than usual lol she liked that part, other wise pretty good relaxed and chill oh and was sick when I first got this strain had a mean migrane for 2 days even with pills wouldn't go away then i smoked this and disappeared like it was never there. Would defenetly get again.

