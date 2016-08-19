Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Vaped this while home alone and it made me super paranoid/jumpy about every little noise in my house. I’m not a paranoid person so I looked it up on leafly and saw the negatives — well that explains it! Yeah, it’s a no for me. ;)
Smoked it earlier in the day when I️ was busier and I️ enjoyed the high a lot. Felt very uplifted, talkative, and awake. Then smoked it before yoga and felt slightly paranoid, hyper, a little heart racing. Wouldn’t recommend this strain for focused activities lol. Colors pop a ton and music sounds g...
Using an oil cartridge with this strain. Great flavor. Relaxing but I’m still alert. Very good for when you’ve got to get stuff done. I think this is perfect for puttering and doing chores around the house.
I didn't smoke too much but a few hits had me pretty energetic and moving around. I smoked some before bed and actually had a hard time falling asleep which is great for a Sativa, unfortunate for me that night :) Smells amazing. No anxiety or paranoia. Just a calm yet energetic feeling for a few hou...