Strawberry Mango Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Mango Haze.

Avatar for PandaRoxx13
Member since 2019
The smoothest and best social weed I've ever smoked!!
Avatar for weebleton
Member since 2016
Vaped this while home alone and it made me super paranoid/jumpy about every little noise in my house. I’m not a paranoid person so I looked it up on leafly and saw the negatives — well that explains it! Yeah, it’s a no for me. ;)
Focused
Avatar for jessicat844
Member since 2018
Smoked it earlier in the day when I️ was busier and I️ enjoyed the high a lot. Felt very uplifted, talkative, and awake. Then smoked it before yoga and felt slightly paranoid, hyper, a little heart racing. Wouldn’t recommend this strain for focused activities lol. Colors pop a ton and music sounds g...
EnergeticHappyHungryTalkativeTingly
Avatar for nex0s
Member since 2017
Using an oil cartridge with this strain. Great flavor. Relaxing but I’m still alert. Very good for when you’ve got to get stuff done. I think this is perfect for puttering and doing chores around the house.
Avatar for kafishe6
Member since 2017
Love this strain! Picked it up in cartridge form and it is smooth with a sweet taste. Makes for a very happy and pleasant high. I didn't feel anxious at all.
EnergeticHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jonathanportland
Member since 2015
Perfect for relaxing at the coast. Super clean and flavorful! The quality is amazing! Thank you for the tasty dabs!
Avatar for TobaccoChef
Member since 2016
Really nice if you're more of a sativa person. Good strawberry flavor, nice head high... however extreme case of dry throat...
EuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for sophia234
Member since 2017
I didn't smoke too much but a few hits had me pretty energetic and moving around. I smoked some before bed and actually had a hard time falling asleep which is great for a Sativa, unfortunate for me that night :) Smells amazing. No anxiety or paranoia. Just a calm yet energetic feeling for a few hou...
EnergeticFocusedHappy